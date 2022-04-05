SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance announced in a letter to the trial court that it plans to hire a consultant to conduct a site assessment and feasibility study of constructing a new courthouse in Springfield.

After a report revealed potentially cancer-causing mold in the building, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi stopped sending inmates to the courthouse. Judges, attorneys, and court workers have pushed for a new courthouse; the agency had previously said the building would undergo a major renovation by 2024.

“I am pleased that the Commonwealth is taking the first step toward consideration of a new courthouse in Springfield. I am hopeful that as the process unfolds, it will make as much fiscal sense as it does common sense to construct a new building that provides a healthy environment for the pursuit of justice in Western Massachusetts,” Cocchi said.