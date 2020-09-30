Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Rachel’s Table to distribute meals to local families throughout October
Top Stories
25 new COVID-19 cases reported among UMass students
Players return, helping lottery to boost profits
LifePath receives grant to help senior centers across western Massachusetts
Video
MassDOT looking into east-west rail proposal connecting Springfield to Boston
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis break down the Patriots and Chiefs
Video
Top Stories
Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Top Stories
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Patrick Mahomes announces he is going to be a father
Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings suspend all in-person NFL activities over positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
Video
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Craft Week: Learn about the art of stained glass
Video
Top Stories
Craft Week: An introduction to quilting
Video
Top Stories
Sheraton Springfield taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and clean stay
Video
43rd Annual Greater Springfield CROP Walk takes place October 18
Video
Finance 101: Time for a financial check-up
Video
Art inspired by autumn with the Springfield Museums
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis break down the Patriots and Chiefs
News
by: Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 07:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 07:37 PM EDT
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis break down the Patriots and Chiefs matchup.
Trending Stories
Coronavirus stimulus vote delayed in US House, Mnuchin says agreement reached on checks if there is a deal
Video
Latest COVID-19 map: Springfield listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread
Springfield man facing several drug charges after police chase in West Springfield
Forecast Discussion
Video
Five arrested for trafficking heroin, more than 94,000 bags seized
Gallery
The Big Game
Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens
Video
Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
Video
Big Game Bound Week 1: Kicking off Season 2 with new NFL analyst
Video
NFL Football, Big Game Bound return Thursday
More The Big Game
New England Patriots on Twitter
Tweets by 22NewsStormTeam
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video