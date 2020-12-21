Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis react to the Patriots missing the playoffs

News

by: Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis react to the Patriots missing the playoffs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter

Donate Today