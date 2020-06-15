Anger & Frustration: Atlanta shooting adds fuel police reform push

(NBC News) Anger and frustration spilled into the streets of Atlanta over the weekend after another police shooting involving a black man.

Rayshard Brooks was running away from officers when he appeared to point a taser at officers.

Officer Garrett Rolfe shot and killed him. Rolfe was fired; the police chief resigned.

This latest shooting comes as Congress considers police reform, including tracking misconduct and eliminating choke holds and no-knock warrants.

Lawmakers are also being pressured by protesters to pull money from police and re-invest it into social services.

That position is gaining very little support on Capitol Hill.

“Nobody is going to defund the police. We can restructure the police forces, restructure, reimagine policing. That is what we are going to do,” says Representative Jim Clyburn.

Democrats introduced their plan last week. Republicans are hoping to introduce theirs before the July 4th break.

