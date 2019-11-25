Animal attack eyed in Texas woman’s death

(KPRC) A Texas woman is dead after a possible animal attack.

Christine Rollins, 59, of Liberty was found dead in the front yard of a home in the rural area of Anahuac, investigators said.

Rollins had been the homeowners’ caretaker for over a year, and when she didn’t show up to work on time, the 84-year-old homeowner walked outside to find Rollins’ body on the ground between her vehicle and the front door of the home, Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Rollins had an injury to her head that consistent with a fall but also had multiple injuries on her body that appear to be animal-related, investigators said.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the animals that attacked Rollins could be anything from dogs to feral pigs.

