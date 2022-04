NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School Trustees have voted to host Northampton’s animal control facility on their campus.

This partnership will allow their animal science program to work hands-on with the animals.

Originally the town wanted to move the animal control into the building of the former moose lodge.

Neighbors objected to that proposal. The city is now moving forward on plans to demolish the old Moose Lodge building.