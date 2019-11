GODDARD, Kan. (KSNT) – A camel, a cow and a donkey are walking down the street. It sounds like the start of a joke, but this really did happen.

The animals wandered off from Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

Police in Goddard posted the picture on Facebook asking people to help find them.

UPDATE- The Owner has been located. Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a… Posted by Goddard Police Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

The police joked, saying the three were “traveling together toward a Northern Star.

An employee at the wildlife park said the animals were found and safe.