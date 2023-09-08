LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, it’s time for an amazing race along the shores of Lake George. The ADK 5K returns to the lake for its seventh year on Saturday, Sept. 16.

As of Friday morning, fewer than 50 spots remain for registration for this year’s race, which runs along the lake at two different points. The path starts from Adirondack Pub & Brewery on Canada Street and runs through Battlefield Park as it visits and leaves the lake. Everyone who finishes the run will get a pilsner glass and a custom pendant from the brewery.

“We love this race because there is no other race in the world that has a more beautiful view coming out of the gates,” said Carl Ewald, Executive Director of Great American Brewery Runs. “Lake George is the perfect backdrop for the race and for the finish line festival. There is no better way to end a run than with live music on the Adirondack Brewery lawn and enjoying an Adirondack beer on the shores of Lake George.”

The chip-timed race currently has about 500 registrees, up by 70 from last year. Once it ends, Adirondack Pub & Brewery will host a post-race party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring beer, live music, and lawn games.

Every year’s 5K donates a percentage of proceeds to charity. Returning as the beneficiary of choice this year is the Lake George Land Conservancy, which protects land around Lake George.

“We’re honored to once again be the ADK 5k’s official charity,” said Lake George Land Conservancy Executive Director Mike Horn. “The ADK 5k organizers and racers have been very generous each year, and we are grateful for their support of our work to protect the land that protects the lake. Keeping Lake George clean is important for many reasons, not the least of which is that it provides clean drinking water for many people, including the Adirondack Pub and Brewery, which uses it for its beer.”

Registration is open until Sept. 17. Entry is priced at $49 for in-person participants, or $45 for those taking the virtual option and running on their own.