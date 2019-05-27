Annual Agawam Memorial Day Parade draws crowd to Main Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam was full of red, white, and blue this Memorial Day, as the annual Memorial Day Parade down Main Street commemorated veterans that died in the line of duty.

“It’s a part of what we live for. Everybody in the service appreciates it,” Veteran George Stancil said.

Members of the Agawam Police and Fire Departments, the Agawam High School Band, and service members participated.

“We’re glad to see the community come out like this to honor those who fought bravely for our country,” Agawam Mayor William Sapelli said.

Jeff Gregus is a corpsman in the Navy and marched in the Agawam parade. He told 22News, what Memorial Day means to him.

“I spent a few tours in Iraq, and just the people that I know that have given their lives and the families they left behind, trying to honor them the best we can,” Gregus said.

Memorial day has a special meaning to the town.

Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam became the first Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Massachusetts in 2001. More than 9,000 veterans and their family members have been laid to rest at the cemetery.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.