Annual candlelight vigil to honor elephants at The Big E on Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts animal rights advocates will participate in the annual “International Candlelight Vigil 4 Elephants” on Saturday night.

The vigil will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at gate 4 of The Big E in honor of Beulah and Karen, two elephants that were owned by Commerford Zoo and died in 2019.

They will be commemorating the 45 elephants that lost their lives in 2020 worldwide due to conditions of captivity in zoos, shows, and traveling exhibits.

Beulah died on day 3 of The Big E in 2019 after collapsing 3 times.

Karen died in march 2019 of kidney failure, according to the USDA.

In addition to Beulah and Karen, many captive elephants die prematurely of diseases brought on by the conditions of their confinement and the physical and emotional stress it causes.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.