SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will start its 25th annual celebration of Public Health Month with an event at city hall Monday morning.

Each April, the city holds Public Health month to raise awareness about the role and importance of public health locally. Public health advocates say social identity like race or ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and ability contribute to a person’s physical and mental well-being.

Monday’s kickoff event will feature keynote speaker Kevin Cranston, the assistant commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The event begins at 10 Monday morning.