Massachusetts. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation will be offering guided hikes to kick off the new year. Thirteen state parks across the Commonwealth will be hosting guided hikes on New Years Day as part of the National Park Service’s “First Day Hike” tradition.

Three of the hikes will be taking place right here in western Massachusetts. The first one will be at 10 a.m. at Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough. There will be another also at 10 a.m. at Chester Blandford State Forest in Chester. Then at 1 p.m. in Turners Falls at the Great Falls Discovery Center.

A full list and information about the hiking events can be found at the Massachusetts DCR website.