NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of runners are gathering Sunday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.

Safe Passage provides emergency shelter in a confidential location for the safety of people trying to escape domestic abuse. They also provide community services including counseling, advocacy, peer support and legal services at their office in Northampton and locations across Hampshire County.

All of their services are free, so this fundraiser makes a huge difference. The race has a goal of raising $750,000.

A full program featuring addresses from the Mayor of Northampton and state legislators, was held ahead of the 9 a.m. race start at the corner of Hampton Ave. and Old South St. in Northampton.