LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s was a great day to hit the links for a great cause in Longmeadow! The 6th annual I Found Light Against All Odds NBA Legends Golf Classic took place on Monday afternoon.

This year marks the 6th tournament for the non-profit and it’s proving to be bigger and better than years past! The event was held at Twin Hills Country Clubs, and works to raise funds for local at-risk youth. Monday’s Golf Classic featured Celtics Legends, Dana Barros and M.L. Carr as Co-Honorary Chairmen.

The president and CEO Stefan Davis told 22News this outing will allow them to inch closer to a big goal they’ve been working to achieve, “100 percent of the proceeds today will go towards the Lighthouse Home that were looking to open up in 2024. To purchase a home outright or with little to no mortgage.”

“We’re at a beautiful place, a lot of people, and are raising a lot of money. Talking to him, looking to buy or build a house for the young ladies and that would be an unbelievable thing to have come to fruition,” expressed former Boston Celtic and honorary Co-Chair, Dana Barros.

On Monday evening State Senator Adam Gomez and The City of Springfield will also

present citations and proclamations to both Dana Barros and M.L. Carr. To learn more about the mission of I Found Light you can go to their website.