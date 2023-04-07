SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Good Friday, part of a series of holy days in the Christian Faith that remember the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

Dozens of faithful came out Friday in Springfield for the annual Way of the Cross procession. Dressed in costumes depicting historical figures, the procession began at Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield’s North End.

Eva Morales, a congregant of Blessed Sacrament Church told 22News this was months in the making, “We start rehearsing usually in January. We rehearse every single Sunday, two hours-ish. For this whole thing to come together I’m gonna say there’s over approximately 100 characters but there are so many people that work behind the scenes.”

While Good Friday represents the trials of Christ on the Cross, it leads into his resurrection, recognized on Easter Sunday.