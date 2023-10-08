SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The New England Patriots hosted the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough and New England was looking to get back on track following a 35 point blowout loss in Dallas last Sunday.

The games scoring began with a Mac Jones Pick-6 and it was more of the same for the Patriots after falling behind early and never putting any points on the board. The Saints cruised to a 34-0 victory and it is now the worst two game stretch in Patriots history with New England having been outscored 72-3 in their last two games.

22News spoke with local Pats fans who have been disappointed with this start to the season and the team’s now grim playoff hopes.

“It was a little somber. It wasn’t the greatest performance. I mean, I don’t know if the season is a total loss, but it’s gonna be a pretty big uphill battle for them to get into it,” expressed Christopher Arilotta from Springfield.

The Patriots are now 1-4 on the season and will look to turn it around next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Las Vegas vs the Raiders. Now local Pats fans can look to the future and hope the season starts to get better for the struggling team.