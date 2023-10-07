CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Columbus Day is right around the corner but the rain made its return for this holiday weekend.

The upcoming holiday has been recognized by many people to celebrate Native Americans’ history and culture, and to recognize the challenges they face. While it’s normally a long weekend for some federal workers, some people use the time to go out and celebrate.

But, with all the rain we’ve had this year Chicopee resident Sharon Balcom told 22News she is learning to accept the new norm, “It’s been absolutely crazy, but it is what it is. I think it is a product of climate change and we have to learn to live with it.”

She said the rain will not stop her from going out.