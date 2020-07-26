Another heat wave is on its way to western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s been unbearably hot recently in western Massachusetts, and the worst is yet to come on Monday. But all summer long it seems people have been throwing the word “heat wave” around.

While a stretch of high heat and humidity may feel like we’re in a heat wave, there are actually very specific conditions that have to be met in order for a heat wave to be an official one.

In order to have a heat wave, the actual high temperature must reach at or above 90 degrees, and that must happen for at least three days in a row. The heat wave will continue until the high temperature for the day drops below 90 degrees. We hit 90 degrees Saturday at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, and we were forecast to hit over 90 on Sunday as well.

Monday is going to be a record breaker in the upper 90s, and even Tuesday we are expected to reach the low 90s.

If that all comes to fruition, this will be the third heat wave so far this summer here in western Massachusetts.