Antonio Brown addresses media for first time as a Patriot

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Star wide receiver Antonio Brown spoke to reporters for the first time as a member of the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The scrum outside his locker lasted all of a minute as the team’s public relations staff limited it to four questions. He discussed his excitement in joining the reigning Super Bowl champions but as could be expected, refused to touch upon his ongoing issues off the field, namely the civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

“I’m super grateful to be here, play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. I’ve got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up but I’m excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys.”

Brown was a full participant in practice on Thursday, working one-on-one with his new quarterback. He said it’s been a “tremendous honor” to play alongside Brady.

“He’s been here a long time. A lot of details, a lot of work ethic,” Brown said. “Great guy to be around. He just inspires everyone here.”

When asked about his standing with the league, Brown said he’s focused on football.

“Every time you walk in the doors here you know—be your best for the team,” he said. “I just want to make sure that I’m preparing to give these guys my best.”

No criminal charges have been filed against Brown and the NFL hasn’t fully developed its investigation so he was able to suit up for the Patriots last weekend in Miami. He reeled in four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 43-0 drubbing of the Dolphins.

Brown is expected to make his Gillette Stadium debut this Sunday against the New York Jets.