1  of  25
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover Basketball Hall of Fame Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Dakin Humane Society/Leverett Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield J. Polep Distribution Services Lilly Library Mountain View Baptist Church Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Providence MMTP Smith College Smith College Campus School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton St. Mary's Westfield Trinity United Methodist Church United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Westfield State University Westover Air Base Willie Ross School for the Deaf

19 dead in Siberia after bus plunges onto frozen river

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by dtp38rus shows the bus after plunging from a bridge over the Kuenga River, about 4900 kilometers (3100 miles) east of Moscow, 60 kilometers (38 miles) from Sretensk, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Russian emergency officials say more then 10 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia. (dtp38rus via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots