Breaking News
2 Florida men tied to Guiliani arrested on campaign charges
Watch Live
Governor Baker is in Blandford for a high speed internet service announcement

8 police held captive by indigenous protesters in Ecuador

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

Police detained by anti-governments protesters are presented on a stage in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Thousands of protesters staged anti-government rallies Wednesday, seeking to intensify pressure on Ecuador’s president after a week of unrest sparked by fuel price hikes. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Indigenous demonstrators in Ecuador are holding captive at least eight police officers following anti-government protests.

The uniformed officers on Thursday were brought onto a stage by protesters who are based at a cultural center in the capital, Quito.

Indigenous leader Jaime Vargas invited the captive police to join the anti-government campaign of the protesters.

Elsewhere in Quito, security forces are patrolling after a day of protests that included clashes with police.

Ecuador’s indigenous groups are gathering for more protests against the removal of fuel subsidies, a step announced by President Lenín Moreno last week.

The announcement led to a sharp increase in fuel prices and unrest in many parts of the country. The discontent widened to include calls for the resignation of Moreno, who has refused to quit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories