Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
Watch Live
12PM: President Trump on impeachment acquittal
1  of  26
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Amherst Senior Center BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Brimfield Council on Aging Children First Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Senior Center Giggle Gardens Learning Center Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Hadley Senior Community Center Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Pioneer Training Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Sunshine Village VOC Transportation West Springfield Council on Aging

Armed men tie up officer, steal 10 police guns in Mexico

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two armed men stole 10 guns from a police station in a Mexico City suburb after tying up the officer on duty early Wednesday.

The city government of Tlalnepantla said in a statement that it had asked the Mexico state prosecutor’s office to investigate the theft. The statement did not specify what type of guns were stolen, but local police typically carry pistols.

The city’s police department also opened an internal investigation to determine whether any city employees were involved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories