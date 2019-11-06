Attacker stabs 3 tourists at popular Jordanian tourist site

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, tourists pass through the Arch of Hadrian, built during the Roman Empire, and the South Gate of the well preserved Ancient Roman city of Gerasa, in the city of Jerash, Jordan. Jordanian officials say an attacker has stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan. The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, FIle)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed three foreign tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, the official Petra news agency reported.

The agency said the attacker also wounded a policeman before he was subdued and arrested. The wounded were taken to a hospital.

Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins, including a Roman amphitheater and a columned road, are one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!”

One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.

There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.