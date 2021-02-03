Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
‘Courtside Karen’ apologizes for heckling LeBron James, taking off mask during Lakers game
Top Stories
Tom Brady has denied 27 QBs in unparalleled playoff success
12 people homeless after Westfield fire
Video
House Republicans vote to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as No. 3 leader
Video
Homeland Security looking for counterfeit NFL gear being sold before Super Bowl LV
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘Courtside Karen’ apologizes for heckling LeBron James, taking off mask during Lakers game
Top Stories
Tom Brady has denied 27 QBs in unparalleled playoff success
Top Stories
Mercy Medical Center respiratory therapist to attend Super Bowl on Patriots plane
Video
Large Super Bowl gatherings could lead to major COVID-19 outbreaks
Video
“The chance of a lifetime,” Baystate healthcare heroes given Super Bowl tickets
Video
No place like home: Tom Brady explains why he’s happy to play Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Video
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Get the kids away from the screen with this fun science experiment
Video
Top Stories
Winter farmer’s market slaw
Video
Top Stories
Love in the time of COVID
Video
Chestnut Talented and Gifted accepting applications for middle school students
Video
Remember financial goals when celebrating Valentine’s Day
Video
These few key pieces can up your date-night outfit
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
AP International News
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:54 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:54 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
Trending Stories
12 people homeless after Westfield fire
Video
Forecast Discussion
Video
Find a vaccine site near you and book an appointment if you’re eligible
Video
Third stimulus checks: Could we get $1,400 payments in February?
CVS pharmacies to administer COVID shots
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video