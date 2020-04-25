Civilian shot dead in Somalia during coronavirus enforcement

Somali women protest against the killing Friday night of at least one civilian during the overnight curfew, which is intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, on a street in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, April 25, 2020. A police officer in Somalia’s capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, a fellow police officer said, sparking protests that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police officer in Somalia’s capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, fellow officer Ahmed Muse said Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening sparked protests in Mogadishu that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice.

There has been growing anger among some residents over alleged abuses by security forces, including beatings, while enforcing virus-related restrictions.

Shouts of “No police, no curfew” could be heard as hundreds of protesters took to the streets and damaged a police landmark at a city roundabout.

The country’s police chief on Saturday fired the commissioner in charge of security in Bondhere district where the shooting occurred.

Somalia has one of the world’s weakest health systems and virus cases have been rising quickly. The Horn of Africa nation had more than 325 cases as of Saturday.