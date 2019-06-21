Court orders release of Assange pal detained in Ecuador

Swedish programmer Ola Bini gestures to the press in handcuffs as he is transferred away from the court where his Habeas Corpus request was accepted, before being freed on the condition that he appear periodically before a judge in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been held in jail for more than two months on suspicion of hacking. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A court in Ecuador has ordered a Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed after more than two months in jail on suspicion of hacking.

In a two-to-one vote judges with a provincial court ruled Thursday that Ola Bini should be freed while he defends himself against any charges.

Mario Melo, Bini’s attorney, said his client “has committed no crime.”

In brief comments to reporters, Bini said he expects to be freed Friday. He called the accusations and detention “an illegal persecution.”

Bini was arrested in April at Quito’s airport as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. Ecuadorian officials allege he was part of a plot to release incriminating documents regarding President Lenin Moreno though no formal charges have been filed.