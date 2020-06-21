1  of  3
Dutch police try to break up virus protest in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police charged hundreds of what they called soccer fans with horses and a water cannon in The Hague at a protest Sunday and warned people to stay away from the city center.

“This has nothing to do with a normal demonstration,” The Hague police said in a Twitter message. “The atmosphere is grim.”

It was unclear exactly how many people had gathered Sunday after The Hague mayor urged people during the week not to turn up for a weekend demonstration targeting the Dutch government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmeted police with shields were seen sealing off certain areas as a water cannon was making its way through.

