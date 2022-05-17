PARIS (AP) — Performers from California rock band Eagles of Death Metal testified Tuesday in a Paris court about the night Islamic State group extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations.

The band members, singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, are among the survivors and witnesses to the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case.

The sole surviving member of the attack team, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. He has been defiant and contradictory in his testimony, but he broke down in court last month and asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, monthslong trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.