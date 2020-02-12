Estonia: Russia attack not likely but Baltics under threat

1  of  73
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Community Charter School Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Neari School Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center White Oak School

Estonia: Russia attack not likely but Baltics under threat

AP International News

by: JARI TANNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s foreign intelligence agency says the likelihood of a military attack from neighboring Russia remains low, but that any confrontation between Russia and the West could quickly turn into “a threat situation for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Director General Mikk Marran of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said Wednesday that while Moscow wants to refrain from a conflict with NATO, it may opt for “a preventive military offensive” in the Baltic region if it anticipates an escalation of a conflict “even if this occurs in another region”.

“The main security threat for Estonia in the year 2020 is Russia. That threat hasn’t changed as Russia hasn’t changed,” Marran told reporters during a news conference following unveiling of the agency’s annual review in Tallinn, the capital of the former Soviet republic of 1.3 million.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s regime remains in power and continues its fight against the democratic world order, including Estonia and our (NATO) allies. Almost all threats to Estonia’s security derive from activities by Russia,” Marran said.

The 79-page report said Moscow’s increasing deployment of weapons along the borders of Estonia and its neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, Moscow’s “covert influence operations” and its Cold War-style military maneuvers are destabilizing the Baltic Sea region. The region is home to nine European nations.

The Russian armed forces have deployed short-range ballistic Iskander missiles some 120 kilometers (75 miles) from its Estonian border and a mere 45 kilometers (27 miles) from its Lithuanian border, the agency noted. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all been NATO members since 2004.

Some 18,000 Russian ground and airborne troops are currently stationed close to the border areas with Estonia and Latvia complete with a substantial amount of offensive equipment that brings “absolute supremacy”to Russia in military terms against NATO forces in the Baltic region, according to estimates by the agency.

Moscow’s relations with Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius have remained icy for nearly 30 years since independence of the Baltic nations in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Estonia and Latvia both have sizable ethnic-Russian minorities, while Lithuania’s ethnic-Russian population is more minor.

Last month, Putin watched over naval exercises involving multiple missile launches in the Black Sea. More than 30 warships and 39 aircraft took part.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories