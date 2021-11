SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - MGM Springfield rung in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday evening, to mark the opening of its Holiday Winter Wonderland on Armory Square, featuring the city's only outdoor skating rink.

The event included special appearances by the Dan Kane Singers, New England Patriots Cheerleaders and even Santa Claus. Local favorite Hot Oven Cookies also had its food truck on hand for some tasty treats.