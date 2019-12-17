Giuliani: Trump ‘relied on’ his claims about US diplomat

Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
Watch Live
The House Committee on rules meeting to set the guidelines for House vote on the impeachment of President Trump
1  of  129
Closings and Delays
Agawam Parks & Recreation Dept. Agawam Public library Agawam Senior Center Agawam Town Hall Offices AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College BakuCare Bay Path University Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Bright Nights at Forest Park Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept. Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Clapp Memorial Library Community Music School of Spfld. Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Deerfield Town Offices DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Family Church-Springfield First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Freedom Credit Union Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Hampden Senior Center Hatfield Public Library Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Community College Holyoke Credit Union Holyoke Public library Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services Jones Library LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Leverett Library LifePath LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Meekins Public Library Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Family Services Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northfield Council on Aging Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Pentecostal Church Ebenezer A/G - Holyoke PeoplesBank Pioneer Training Polish National Credit Union Premier Source Credit Union Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld. South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunderland Town Offices Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Library Westfield Atheneum Westfield Bank Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University WestMass ElderCare Whately Public library WNEU Young Men's Library Assoc.

Giuliani: Trump ‘relied on’ his claims about US diplomat

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

In this handout photo provided by Adriii Derkach’s press office, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for U.S President Donald Trump, left, meets with Ukrainian lawmaker Adriii Derkach in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A Ukrainian lawmaker says he has met up with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, in Kyiv to discuss an anti-corruption project. Derkach, who has previously accused the son of former Vice President Joe Biden of embezzling money from a gas company in Ukraine, posted photos of Thursday’s meeting on his Facebook page. (Adriii Derkach’s press office via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, says he provided the president with information that the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump politically. Within weeks, she was recalled from her post.

In an interview with The New York Times, Giuliani portrayed himself as directly involved in the effort to oust Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, and he provided details indicating Trump’s knowledge of that effort.

Giuliani’s interview, published Tuesday, comes as Trump is facing near-certain impeachment Wednesday by the House for abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of Democrats while he was withholding aid to the Eastern European nation.

Giuliani said he passed along information to Trump “a couple of times” about how Yovanovitch had frustrated efforts that could help Trump, including efforts to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Trump, in turn, passed the information on to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Giuliani said. Within weeks, Yovanovitch was told Trump had lost trust in her and she was recalled as ambassador.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong and his pressure on Ukraine was aimed at rooting out corruption there.

Early last year, Giuliani said, he told Trump that Yovanovitch was impeding investigations in Ukraine that could benefit Trump.

“There’s a lot of reasons to move her,” Giuliani told the Times. He said Trump and Pompeo “relied on” his information, likely leading to Yovanovitch’s ouster last April.

“I just gave them the facts,” Giuliani said. “I mean, did I think she should be recalled? I thought she should have been fired. If I was attorney general, I would have kicked her out. I mean — secretary of state.”

Testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry showed that the claims about Yovanovitch were either unsubstantiated or taken out of context.

In the Times interview, Giuliani portrayed himself as directly involved in the effort to derail Yovanovitch’s career. He said he told Trump and Pompeo that Yovanovitch was blocking visas for Ukrainian prosecutors to come to the United States to present evidence that he claimed could be damaging to Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

“I think I had pointed out to the president a couple of times, I reported to the president, what I had learned about the visa denials,” Giuliani said, as well as claims that she ordered one Ukrainian prosecutor to drop cases.

According to an article published Monday in The New Yorker, Giuliani said that he needed Yovanovitch “out of the way” and that she “was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

“I forced her out because she’s corrupt,” Giuliani told Fox News on Monday. He claimed that Yovanovitch “committed perjury” when she said she turned down the visa requests for a prosecutor because he was corrupt. Giuliani claimed he had witnesses “who will testify that she personally turned down their visas because they were going to come here and give evidence either against Biden or against the Democratic Party. ”

Yovanovitch, testifying in October in defiance of Trump, said there was a “concerted campaign” against her based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Giuliani insisted, “Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.”

Trump and his allies falsely claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. The special counsel’s investigation, as well as U.S. intelligence agencies, found that Russia, not Ukraine, meddled in the election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story