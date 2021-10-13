Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
DPH chief sees “very good trend” on COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
$2.5 million renovation at Willie Ross School for the Deaf
Delays expected for Route 5 in Holyoke due to paving
Why are Americans quitting their jobs in record numbers?
Video
Chicopee firefighters raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Fall Foliage Map
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
Old, new faces finding production at linebacker for Patriots
Top Stories
Keith Rocco wins the Thompson 300 at the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson
Top Stories
Jon Gruden has honor revoked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
Red Sox: ALCS championship series tickets go on sale Friday
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 36 new deaths, 4,466 new cases
Video
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
What’s new at the zoo with our friends from the Zoo in Forest Park
Video
Top Stories
Is travel insurance worth the cost?
Video
Top Stories
Understanding Medicare Supplement plans and Medicare Advantage plans
Video
Finance 101: What is FAFSA
Video
Real Men Wear Pink of Greater Hartford & Greater Springfield share details on this year’s fundraiser
Video
Springfield Science Museum highlights Chosen Critter Program
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
AP International News
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:35 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:35 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Trending Stories
Part of West Street in Ludlow closed due to police investigation
Video
La Niña emerging and what it means for our winter
Why are Americans quitting their jobs in record numbers?
Video
Western Massachusetts Fall Foliage Map
Video
Possible La Niña could bring cooler, wet winter to Massachusetts
Video