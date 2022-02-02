Leader of Canada’s Conservative party ousted after vote by party’s lawmakers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) - The City of Northampton is launching a series of vaccination clinics, with the aim of getting more people to receive booster shots.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available Thursday at the Elks Lodge at 17 Spring Street in Florence. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.