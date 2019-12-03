Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib seeks to show he’s victim of fugitive

1  of  175
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools BakuCare Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's House Learning Common School Curtis Blake Day School DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Public Library East Longmeadow Public Schools East Longmeadow Town Offices Easthampton Public Schools Elms College Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke Soldiers Home Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Holyoke Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Neari School New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Public Schools Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Peanuts Day Care Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Porter & Chester Institute-Enfield, CT Porter and Chester Institute-Chic. PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rise and Shine Academy Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield Union #38 School District Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Western Mass Police Academy @STCC Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westover Air Reserve Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School WNEU

Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib seeks to show he’s victim of fugitive

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS DATE – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives at a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for his corruption trial Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak sought to show he was the victim of a cunning fugitive financier as he opened his defense Tuesday in his first corruption trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

Najib is defending himself against seven charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering relating to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

The high court judge last month said it was clear Najib, who was also finance minister at the time, wielded “overarching authority and power” in SRC and had acted for personal gains.

Standing in the witness stand in his crisp blue suit, Najib outlined 1MDB’s formation and the role of financier Low Taek Jho, who has been identified by U.S. investigators as the mastermind behind the massive scandal that is being probed in several countries.

He said 1MDB was originally a sovereign wealth fund started by the northeastern Terengganu state together with the state ruler, who was Malaysia’s king at the time. Ethnic state rulers take turns as Malaysia’s monarch under a rotating system.

Low at the time was an adviser and close associate of the then-king, he said.

The fund ran into problems over its Islamic bond issuance and the Cabinet “reluctantly” agreed to take over in 2009 to prevent embarrassment to the king and adverse impact on the country’s bond market, he said.

Najib, 66, didn’t say what Low’s role was after the takeover. He said Low “has shown himself to be a very influential figure in the Middle East” and could help draw investments for 1MDB.

He said the 1MDB directors remained the same and that it was 1MDB’s idea to form SRC in 2011. He said he wasn’t aware of company clauses giving him key power in SRC but that it wasn’t unusual in government-linked companies.

Najib denies any wrongdoing and accuses Malaysia’s new government of seeking political vengeance. His alliance’s shocking loss in May 2018 elections led to Malaysia’s first change of government since independence from Britain in 1957.

U.S. investigators say more than $4.5 billion stolen from 1MDB was laundered through layers of bank accounts in the U.S. and other countries to finance Hollywood films and buy hotels, a luxury yacht, art works, jewelry and other extravagances. More than $700 million from the fund allegedly landed in Najib’s bank account.

This is the first of five criminal cases against Najib over 1MDB corruption. His wife, several officials from his government, and the U.S. bank Goldman Sachs also face charges related to the scandal.

Najib’s defense will show he is also “a victim” of a scheme devised by Low and his cohorts, Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told reporters during lunch break Tuesday. Low bribed the management of 1MDB and SRC to do his bidding and kept Najib in the dark, the lawyer said.

Low is wanted in both Malaysia and the U.S. and currently in hiding,

Najib has shown he “has nothing to fear” by subjecting himself to cross-examination in the stand, Shafee added.

The patrician former leader, whose father and uncles were the country’s second and third prime ministers respectively, could face years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots