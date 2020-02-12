Man charged with murder of N Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

1  of  73
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Community Charter School Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Neari School Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center White Oak School

Man charged with murder of N Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland charged a 52-year-old man on Wednesday with murdering Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead during a riot involving Irish Republican Army dissidents last year.

The killing of McKee caused widespread shock in a region still scarred by decades of violence known as the Troubles, in which more than 3,500 people died.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man, who has not been named, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and “professing to be a member of a proscribed organization.”

The suspect is due to appear in court in the city of Londonderry on Thursday.

McKee, 29, was observing anti-police rioting in the city, also known as Derry, when she was killed in April 2019. The New IRA, a small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland’s peace process, said its members shot McKee by accident while firing at police.

McKee was a rising star of journalism, who had written powerfully about growing up gay in Northern Ireland and the struggles of the generation of “cease-fire babies” raised after the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of sectarian violence.

The IRA and most other paramilitary groups have disarmed, but a small number of dissidents refused to abandon violence, and have targeted police and prison officials in bombings and shootings.

Hundreds of people attended McKee’s funeral, including the prime ministers of Britain and Ireland and political leaders from Northern Ireland’s Protestant and Catholic communities. Her death helped spur a successful effort to get feuding politicians to revive Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, which had collapsed in 2017.

Police Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the charge would not end the investigation into McKee’s death.

“I have always said that a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories