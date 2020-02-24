Overwatch postpones Seoul esports matches due to virus

SEOUL (AP) — The Overwatch League is postponing three weeks’ worth of scheduled matches in Seoul amid reports that Asia’s virus outbreak is spreading in South Korea.
The league previously postponed matches scheduled for three cities in China this month and rescheduled them for March in Seoul due to the COVID-19 illness, which is caused by a newly identified coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.
Those matches, along with previously scheduled home dates for the Seoul Dynasty, have now been postponed.