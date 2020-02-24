Overwatch postpones Seoul esports matches due to virus

FILE – In this July 28, 2018, file photo, London Spitfire fan Rick Ybarra, of Plainfield, Ind., reacts after London won the second game against the Philadelphia Fusion during the Overwatch League Grand Finals competition at Barclays Center in New York. The Overwatch League took another step in its ambitious vision when franchises in Dallas and New York hosted season-opening matches last weekend. They were the first of 52 scheduled events on OWL’s home-and-away calendar requiring teams to visit host arenas for all 20 teams spanning Europe, North America and Asia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SEOUL (AP) — The Overwatch League is postponing three weeks’ worth of scheduled matches in Seoul amid reports that Asia’s virus outbreak is spreading in South Korea.

The league previously postponed matches scheduled for three cities in China this month and rescheduled them for March in Seoul due to the COVID-19 illness, which is caused by a newly identified coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.

Those matches, along with previously scheduled home dates for the Seoul Dynasty, have now been postponed.