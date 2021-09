HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Children’s Museum in Holyoke announced their plans to hold a 40th Birthday Party for the museum on Sunday.

The event, running from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., will feature free museum admission, a DJ, Holyoke Police and Fire Department trucks, Boomer from the Thunderbirds, goodie bags, a raffle, Zumba exhibitions, food, games, and more.