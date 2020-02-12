1  of  73
Poland charges 10 with embezzlement, including ex-officials

AP International News
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland say they have indicted 10 people with embezzling over 3 million zlotys ($780,000) in money and goods from a regional chapter of the Polish Red Cross.

Polish media identify four of them as former officials of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party.

Prosecutors in the southwestern city of Wroclaw said in an online statement those indicted sold clothes from public charity collections in 2014-17 and pocketed the proceeds.

Among those charged is the former director of the Wroclaw Red Cross, identified as Jerzy G., and his deputy, Piotr B.

Polish media identify Jerzy G. as former aide to the education minister and Piotr B. as a former lawmaker. They have since been ousted from the ruling party, just like two other former party members named in the indictment that was sent to court Jan. 31. Six others in the indictment are local business people and Red Cross employees.

The defendants could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

It was not immediately clear when trial would take place.

