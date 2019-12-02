Poland’s Nobel-winning writer to support art, civil rights

1  of  175
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools BakuCare Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's House Learning Common School Curtis Blake Day School DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Public Library East Longmeadow Public Schools East Longmeadow Town Offices Easthampton Public Schools Elms College Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke Soldiers Home Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Holyoke Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Neari School New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Public Schools Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Peanuts Day Care Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Porter & Chester Institute-Enfield, CT Porter and Chester Institute-Chic. PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rise and Shine Academy Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield Union #38 School District Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Western Mass Police Academy @STCC Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westover Air Reserve Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School WNEU

Poland’s Nobel-winning writer to support art, civil rights

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk sits with one of her books after a press conference in Duesseldorf, Germany. Poland’s Nobel Prize winning writer Olga Tokarczuk has on Monday, Dec. 2 said she is starting a foundation to promote literature as well as human rights and environment awareness. Tokarczuk is an outspoken critic of Poland’s right-wing government and of its policy of supporting mainly those artists who follow its conservative outlook. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Nobel Prize winning writer Olga Tokarczuk said Monday she is starting a foundation to promote literature as well as human rights and environment awareness.

Tokarczuk is an outspoken critic of Poland’s right-wing government and of its policy of supporting mainly those artists and historians who follow its conservative outlook and stress on national values.

She said she was offering 350,000 zlotys ($89,000; 81,000 euros) for the Olga Tokarczuk Foundation that will offer undiscriminating support to Polish and foreign writers and authors. It will also promote minority and women’s rights.

The 57-year-old Tokarczuk said she was glad she still feels young and can use her distinction to the purpose of doing “something good for the world.”

She has asked filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, who has filmed her animal rights novel “Drive your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead,” to be one of the foundation’s board members.

Tokarczuk will receive her award in a gala ceremony Dec.10 in Stockholm.

Poland’s government has been lukewarm about the distinction and the culture minister said he needs to try and finish reading her books.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots