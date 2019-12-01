1  of  25
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover Basketball Hall of Fame Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Dakin Humane Society/Leverett Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield J. Polep Distribution Services Lilly Library Mountain View Baptist Church Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Providence MMTP Smith College Smith College Campus School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton St. Mary's Westfield Trinity United Methodist Church United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Westfield State University Westover Air Base Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Polish protesters take to streets to back embattled judges

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

People take part in a street demonstration to show solidarity with judges facing increased political pressure from the country’s right-wing government in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters in Poland have held demonstrations across the country to express their solidarity with judges who say they are facing increased political pressure and intimidation from the right-wing government.

The largest protest Sunday took place in the capital, Warsaw, in front of the Justice Ministry. Polish media reported that protests were also held in a total of 105 cities and towns, including Gdansk and Krakow.

Among the protesters was one of the judges whose case was a catalyst for Sunday’s protests. Judge Pawel Juszczyszyn was recently dismissed for questioning a recent appointment under new rules passed by the ruling Law and Justice party.

He told those gathered, “we judges must not be afraid. We cannot succumb to pressure because without free courts there are no free citizens and law-abiding Poland.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots