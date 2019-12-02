Protesters block Malta’s leader from leaving Parliament

1  of  175
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools BakuCare Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's House Learning Common School Curtis Blake Day School DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Public Library East Longmeadow Public Schools East Longmeadow Town Offices Easthampton Public Schools Elms College Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke Soldiers Home Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Holyoke Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Neari School New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Public Schools Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Peanuts Day Care Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Porter & Chester Institute-Enfield, CT Porter and Chester Institute-Chic. PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rise and Shine Academy Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield Union #38 School District Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Western Mass Police Academy @STCC Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westover Air Reserve Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School WNEU

Protesters block Malta’s leader from leaving Parliament

AP International News

by: STEPHEN CALLEJA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, that he would resign in January following pressure from citizens for the truth about the 2017 car bombing that killed a journalist. (Julien Warnand/Pool via AP, File)

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Some 4,000 angry protesters in Malta who want the prime minister to immediately step down briefly blocked him and his party’s lawmakers from leaving parliament on Monday, amid high public pressure over an investigative journalist’s car-bomb murder.

Police prevented anti-government demonstrators gathered near parliament’s entrance, some of whom were shouting “Prison!” and “Assassins!” from any surge forward, and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was able to leave from a secondary exit.

The country’s main opposition Nationalist party announced a boycott of parliament for as long as Muscat remains in power. Nationalist lawmakers left the building tossing fake currency bills in the air Monday. The fake money has been used by protesters as a symbol of corruption.

Muscat announced in a speech to the nation Sunday night that he would resign in January amid citizen outcry over the two-year-old investigation into the 2017 killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who delved into suspected corrupt dealings in political and business circles in the tiny European Union nation.

But Muscat’s speech seemed almost designed to provoke, rather than placate, citizens worried about rule of law. He cited the journalist’s “negative” qualities and defended police officials, in apparent response to contentions by Caruana Galizia’s family and supporters that investigative authorities failed to diligently probe any ties between the murder and the Labor Party government.

The slain woman’s family filed a legal action on Monday against Muscat, asking that he desist from further involvement in the murder probe and place his own alleged involvement in the case under the court’s scrutiny.

Muscat’s top aide, Keith Schembri, was arrested after his name was mentioned to police during their investigation, effectively linking the assassination to the prime minister’s office.

On Monday opposition Nationalist leader Adrian Delia seized on Muscat’s defiant insistence to remain in office several more weeks.

“Joseph Muscat wants to keep manipulating the police investigation to save himself and his best friend,” Delia contended. He was referring to Schembri, who quit his post last week shortly before he was questioned by police as a person of interest. Schembri, who was later released, has said he’s extraneous to the case.

On Saturday, a prominent businessman was charged as the bombing’s organizer. The suspect, Yorgen Fenech, a hotel and casino owner, has pleaded innocent in court.

Malta’s president, George Vella, has called on the nation to stay calm, saying after Muscat’s televised speech: “These are not normal times, and what is happening now is without precedent.”

Vella, who is considered a figure above the political fray, also urged Maltese to show “the strength of democracy.”

An influential body of lawyers, the Chamber of Advocates, said Muscat’s putting off his resignation by a month “seriously risks tainting the integrity and credibility of the investigative process.”

On Tuesday, the European Parliament opens a two-day fact-finding mission in Malta centered on the investigation of the murder. The investigation’s handling has raised questions about rule of law in the nation, especially the efficiency and independence of police and the judiciary.

Last year, a separate EU parliamentary mission raised concern about police handling of the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots