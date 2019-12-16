1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Academy Hill School Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Chicopee Public Schools Curtis Blake Day School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Winds School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Granby Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mill Pond School Mini's & Wynnie's Day Care MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Neari School New Beginnings Childcare New Beginnings Transportation Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pope Francis Preparatory School Prelude Preschool of the Arts PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunshine Village Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Valley West School VOC Transportation Wernick Adult Day Health Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Puerto Rico governor to run in 2020 local elections

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:
Wanda Vazquez

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at La Fortaleza, the official residence of the governor of Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gov. Vazquez announced Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 that she plans to run for governor in the 2020 general elections after repeatedly stating she was not interested in the position when she was appointed leader following political upheaval in the U.S. territory earlier this year. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced Monday that she plans to run in the 2020 general elections after repeatedly stating she was not interested in the position when she was appointed leader following political upheaval in the U.S. territory earlier this year.

Vazquez will face veteran politician Pedro Pierluisi in the primaries of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party.

Pierluisi was sworn in as governor in August but held the position less than a week after the island’s Supreme Court found that Vazquez was the constitutional heir to the position after the previous governor stepped down amid political turmoil.

Vazquez, the island’s former justice secretary, had initially said she would serve as governor until December 2020. It is the first time she seeks that position, while it is Pierluisi’s second attempt. He lost in the 2016 local primaries to former governor Ricardo Rossello, who resigned in August following massive protests fueled in part by anger over corruption and the leak of an obscenity-laced chat involving several government officials.

Pierluisi previously served as the island’s congressional representative from 2009 to 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories