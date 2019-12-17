Russia eyes major commercial projects in Syria

Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
Watch Live
The House Committee on rules meeting to set the guidelines for House vote on the impeachment of President Trump
1  of  129
Closings and Delays
Agawam Parks & Recreation Dept. Agawam Public library Agawam Senior Center Agawam Town Hall Offices AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College BakuCare Bay Path University Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Bright Nights at Forest Park Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept. Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Clapp Memorial Library Community Music School of Spfld. Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Deerfield Town Offices DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Family Church-Springfield First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Freedom Credit Union Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Hampden Senior Center Hatfield Public Library Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Community College Holyoke Credit Union Holyoke Public library Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services Jones Library LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Leverett Library LifePath LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Meekins Public Library Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Family Services Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northfield Council on Aging Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Pentecostal Church Ebenezer A/G - Holyoke PeoplesBank Pioneer Training Polish National Credit Union Premier Source Credit Union Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld. South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunderland Town Offices Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Library Westfield Atheneum Westfield Bank Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University WestMass ElderCare Whately Public library WNEU Young Men's Library Assoc.

Russia eyes major commercial projects in Syria

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is considering a slew of major commercial projects in Syria, a senior Russian official said Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said after meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus that Russia will spend $500 million to modernize Syria’s commercial port of Tartus.

Borisov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that the four-year modernization program envisages an overhaul of the old port in Tartus and the construction of a new one.

He added that there is also a plan to build a railway across Syria and Iraq that will link Syria’s Mediterranean coast with the Persian Gulf.

Russia has a Soviet-era naval base in Tartus, the only such facility outside the former Soviet Union.

In 2017, Moscow struck a deal with Assad’s government to extend its lease on Tartus for 49 years. The agreement allows Russia to keep up to 11 warships there, including nuclear-powered ones.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria that helped shore up Assad’s hold on power and allowed his government to reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war.

Speaking during Tuesday’s meeting with Assad in Damascus, Borisov noted that Russia helped restore a fertilizer plant in Homs and plans to invest $200 million to expand its capacity.

He also told Assad that Russia will deliver 100,000 metric tons of grain as part of humanitarian assistance to Syria. The shipments will start this month, Borisov said.

A Russian Cabinet document published Tuesday on the official state portal says that the Russian government has earmarked nearly $17 million in assistance to Syria this year. The document says it includes allocations under various United Nations programs to help municipalities and health care facilities in Syria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story