Russian scientists present ancient puppy found in permafrost

1  of  165
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools BakuCare Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. Career Tec Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's House Learning Curtis Blake Day School DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Public Library East Longmeadow Public Schools East Longmeadow Town Offices Easthampton Public Schools Elms College Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Holyoke Career Center May Center School Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Neari School New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Public Schools Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Peanuts Day Care Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Porter & Chester Institute-Enfield, CT Porter and Chester Institute-Chic. PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rise and Shine Academy Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield College Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield Union #38 School District Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Western Mass Police Academy @STCC Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westover Air Reserve Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Upper School WNEU

Russian scientists present ancient puppy found in permafrost

AP International News

by: DARIA LITVINOVA and ROMAN KUTUKOV, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This is a handout photo taken on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, showing a 18,000 years old Puppy found in permafrost in the Russia’s Far East, on display at the Yakutsk’s Mammoth Museum, Russia. Russian scientists have presented a unique prehistoric canine, believed to be 18,000 years old and found in permafrost in the Russia’s Far East, to the public on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Sergei Fyodorov, Yakutsk Mammoth Museum via AP)

YAKUTSK, Russia (AP) — Russian scientists on Monday showed off a prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in permafrost in the country’s Far East.

Discovered last year in a lump of frozen mud near the city of Yakutsk, the puppy is unusually well-preserved, with its hair, teeth, whiskers and eyelashes still intact.

“This puppy has all its limbs, pelage – fur, even whiskers. The nose is visible. There are teeth. We can determine due to some data that it is a male,” Nikolai Androsov, director of the Northern World private museum where the remains are stored, said at the presentation at the Yakutsk’s Mammoth Museum which specializes in ancient specimens.

In recent years, Russia’s Far East has provided many riches for scientists studying the remains of ancient animals. As the permafrost melts, affected by climate change, more and more parts of woolly mammoths, canines and other prehistoric animals are being discovered. Often it is mammoth tusk hunters who discover them.

“Why has Yakutia come through a real spate of such unique findings over the last decade? First, it’s global warming. It really exists, we feel it, and local people feel it strongly. Winter comes later, spring comes earlier,” Sergei Fyodorov, scientist with the North Eastern Federal University, told The Associated Press.

“And the second very serious, deep reason, of why there a lot of finds is the very high price of mammoth tusk in the Chinese market.”

When the puppy was discovered, scientists from the Stockholm-based Center for Palaeogenetics took a piece of bone to study its DNA.

“The first step was of course to send the sample to radio carbon dating to see how old it was and when we got the results back it turned out that it was roughly 18,000 years old,” Love Dalén, professor of evolutionary genetics at the center, said in an online interview.

Further tests, however, left the scientists with more questions than answers — they couldn’t definitively tell whether it was a dog or a wolf.

“We have now generated a nearly complete genome sequence from it and normally when you have a two-fold coverage genome, which is what we have, you should be able to relatively easily say whether it’s a dog or a wolf, but we still can’t say and that makes it even more interesting,” Dalén said.

He added that the scientists are about to do a third round of genome sequencing, which might solve the mystery.

___

Litvinova reported from Moscow.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots