Spain nabs Brazilian air force officer with cocaine in bag

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested a Brazilian air force officer at Seville airport with 39 kilograms (86 pounds) of cocaine in his suitcase.

A spokeswoman for Spain’s Guardia Civil said Wednesday that the man arrived on a Brazilian air force plane and the drug was detected when he went through customs.

The spokeswoman wasn’t authorized to identify the man by name and spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with police policy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a tweet that the South American country’s Defense Ministry had informed him about Tuesday’s arrest.

Bolsonaro said he instructed officials to cooperate fully with the Spanish investigation.

The Brazilian Defense Ministry says it has opened an investigation by the military police.