State Department: Bill noting Armenian genocide isn’t policy

Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
Watch Live
The House Committee on rules meeting to set the guidelines for House vote on the impeachment of President Trump
1  of  129
Closings and Delays
Agawam Parks & Recreation Dept. Agawam Public library Agawam Senior Center Agawam Town Hall Offices AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College BakuCare Bay Path University Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Bright Nights at Forest Park Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept. Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Clapp Memorial Library Community Music School of Spfld. Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Deerfield Town Offices DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Family Church-Springfield First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Freedom Credit Union Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Hampden Senior Center Hatfield Public Library Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Community College Holyoke Credit Union Holyoke Public library Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services Jones Library LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Leverett Library LifePath LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Meekins Public Library Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Family Services Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northfield Council on Aging Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Pentecostal Church Ebenezer A/G - Holyoke PeoplesBank Pioneer Training Polish National Credit Union Premier Source Credit Union Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld. South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunderland Town Offices Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Library Westfield Atheneum Westfield Bank Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University WestMass ElderCare Whately Public library WNEU Young Men's Library Assoc.

State Department: Bill noting Armenian genocide isn’t policy

AP International News

by: MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The State Department says recent congressional action to recognize the Armenian genocide does not reflect Trump administration policy. That statement is likely to pleaseErdogan. The Senate voted unanimously last week to recognize the mass killings of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as a genocide. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Tuesday that recent congressional action to recognize the Armenian genocide does not reflect Trump administration policy.

In a short statement likely to please Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the department said the administration’s position on the matter is unchanged.

The Senate voted unanimously last week to recognize the mass killings of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as a genocide. The House had previously adopted a similar bill over major protests from NATO ally Turkey.

“The position of the Administration has not changed,” department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a terse two-sentence statement. “Our views are reflected in the president’s definitive statement on this issue from last April.”

On April 24, President Donald Trump commemorated Armenian Remembrance Day in a statement that honored “the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century.” It did not, however, use the term “genocide” in keeping with longstanding U.S. policy.

The Senate action follows a vote by a Senate committee to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system.

The actions were the latest by Congress to push Trump to take a harder line against Erdogan. Trump said last month that Erdogan was “doing a fantastic job for the people of Turkey.”

The Armenian resolution and the sanction bill passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee “endanger the future of our bilateral relations,” Erdogan spokesman Fahrettin Altun said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Senate vote “is a shameful example of the politicization of history. However, those who use history for political purposes will never achieve their goals.”

The bills sponsors, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., had tried three times to bring up the resolution using a procedural maneuver that would allow approval on a voice vote, a way to avoid lengthy floor debate. Each time, a Republican senator objected, citing White House disapproval.

The House had passed an identical resolution overwhelmingly in October in what was widely seen as a rebuke to Turkey after its invasion of northern Syria. Turkey has lobbied for years against U.S. recognition of the killings of Ottoman Armenians as genocide.

Historians estimate that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed around World War I, and many scholars see it as the 20th century’s first genocide. Turkey disputes the description, saying the toll has been inflated and those killed were victims of a civil war.

Instead of a resolution affirming the genocide, Turkey has called for a joint committee of historians to investigate the slayings. ___

This story has been corrected to show the House previously adopted a bill, not a ban.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories