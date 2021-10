CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Debilitating supply chain disruptions have up-ended the beginning of the school year for districts across the country as food shortages force officials to find creative ways to adequately feed children.

A labor shortage has affected the food distribution and production industries. There's not enough workers on production lines, in warehouses and driving delivery vehicles. At schools, unfilled cafeteria positions have forced staff to serve lunches and some have stopped providing hot meals altogether.