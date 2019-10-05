The Latest: North Korea says talks broke down; US disagrees

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Pompeo is in Greece on the last leg of a four-nation European tour that has been overshadowed by the impeachment inquiry in Washington. Pompeo has sought to avoid the drama back home by focusing on matters directly related to his trip. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-North Korea talks (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

North Korea’s chief negotiator says discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang’s nuclear program have broken down, but Washington says the two sides had “good discussions” that it intends to build on in two weeks.

The North Korean negotiator, Kim Miyong Gil, said Saturday’s talks in Stockholm broke down “entirely because the U.S. has not discarded its old stance and attitude.”

Speaking outside the North Korean embassy, he read a statement in Korean that a translator next to him read in English.

Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and North Korea have been in statis since the February breakdown of a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

But State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the North’s comments “do not reflect the content or the spirit” of the “good discussions” that took place.

___

2:45 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says teams from North Korea and the United States are in Sweden’s capital to resume diplomacy on Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Pompeo, who was in Greece for the last leg of a European tour, said it’s too early to know if talks in Stockholm on Saturday will yield progress but he was hopeful they would.

He said: “We came with a set of ideas.”

North Korea resumed missile tests after a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un collapsed in February.

Parts of an underwater-launched ballistic missile test-fired on Wednesday fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Swedish news agency TT said North Korea’s chief negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, arrived on Thursday and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday.