Thousands of police seal Philippine capital to fight virus

Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton Harris answer COVID-19 questions
1  of  109
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol Royalston Regional School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton College Church Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Monson First Congregational Church of Hadley Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church - Amherst Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Little Tot Day Care Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Regional School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quaboag Regional School District Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Thousands of police seal Philippine capital to fight virus

AP International News

by: JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A policeman stands at a checkpoint in Quezon city, metropolitan Manila, Philippines early Sunday March 15, 2020. Thousands of Philippine police, backed by the army and coast guard, have started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of police in the Philippines, backed by the army and coast guard, started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers Sunday in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the new coronavirus.

Mayors also announced plans to impose a night curfew in Metropolitan Manila, home to more than 12 million people. Residents have been asked to stay home except for work and urgent errands under monthlong restrictions that took effect Sunday.

The citywide quarantine means the suspension of domestic travel by land, air and sea to and from the capital region. Large gatherings like concerts, movies and cockfighting will be prohibited and most government work in executive department offices will be suspended in the metropolis. School closures at all levels were extended by a month.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced what he billed a “general community quarantine” of the entire metropolis on Thursday. Officials issued guidelines on Saturday after confusion over the drastic moves set off panic buying in supermarkets and prompted many provincial residents to stream out of the metropolis, fearing they would be stranded in the capital.

Officials said the temporary restrictions will not amount to a lockdown of the capital because many workers and emergency personnel like medical staff will be able to enter and leave the capital. Residents can move within the metropolis on their way to work or for urgent errands, including medical emergencies, officials said.

Movement of cargo and food shipments will continue unhampered, they said.

Nevertheless, by early Sunday truckloads of policemen and soldiers spread to the peripheries of the metropolis and started to man checkpoints on major entry and exit points. The coast guard announced a no-sail policy in Manila Bay but said cargo ships, fishing boats, government vessels and some foreign ships were exempted from the ban.

A copy of the guidelines said the movement of people in the Manila metropolis “shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work.”

“If you’ll go to work, go. If you need to go out for medical treatment, go. If you’ll buy food, go, but other than that, stay home,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told a news conference on Saturday. “We should practice social distancing.”

Philippine health officials reported dozens of new cases infections Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 111. Eight of the patients have died.

While the virus can be deadly, particularly for the elderly and people with other health problems, for most people it causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Some feel no symptoms at all and the vast majority of people recover.

Ano said the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which was proposed by 17 mayors, would apply to nonessential trips and leisure gatherings like parties, family reunions and concerts. Stressing the urgency of the move, he cited the case of Italy, where he said the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths alarmingly spiked because effective containment steps were not put in place early.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said cities and towns would enforce the curfew once their separate councils have authorized it in the next few days.

Ano warned that infections may exponentially increase to several thousand in the Philippines in five months if effective containment actions are not set in place. He told The Associated Press that it’s one of the worst-case scenarios drawn up by the government along with World Health Organization experts.

Metropolitan Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas has threatened to arrest people who don’t comply with the new restrictions. But a prominent human rights lawyer, Jose Manuel Diokno, said law enforcers could not arrest anyone for resisting emergency health restrictions.

Under Philippine law, police can arrest people without a warrant only if they have committed or are about to commit a crime, Diokno said.

The 74-year-old Duterte himself was tested for the virus on Thursday after he met Cabinet officials, who said they were exposed to people who tested positive for the coronavirus. Duterte tested negative, according to his spokesman.

___

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories