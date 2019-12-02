Tunisian president vows safer roads after 2 deadly crashes

The debris of a regional bus that crashed off a hill are pictured Sunday Dec.1, 2019, causing the death of at least 22 local passengers who were on an excursion in the Amdoun region, northern Tunisia. The bus, which belonged to a private local company, veered of a winding road after the driver failed to maneuver a sharp turn and crashed at the bottom of a ravine. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi)

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president is promising to improve his country’s poor road safety record after 26 people were killed in a bus crash — and then a car transporting one of the bodies was reportedly hit by a train.

The Health Ministry on Monday raised the death toll to 26 from the accident when a bus carrying Tunisians on an excursion plummeted off a hill in the Beja region Sunday. Seventeen people were injured.

Local radio Mosaique FM reported that a car carrying one of the victims was struck by a train Monday in the neighboring Kef region, killing a 21-year-old woman.

Mourning the dead, President Kais Saied promised to “do everything in my power to deal with the consequences of the disaster and fix what can be fixed.”